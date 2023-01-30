BlackRock Increases Position in Cogent Communications Holdings (CCOI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI). This represents 15.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 7.07MM shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Downside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Communications Holdings is $66.30. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of $68.03.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Communications Holdings is $642MM, an increase of 11.48%. The projected annual EPS is $0.99, an increase of 103.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 596 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Communications Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCOI is 0.2147%, a decrease of 2.2470%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 46,832K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,118,726 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977,591 shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management holds 1,965,134 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966,077 shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,954,556 shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312,056 shares, representing a decrease of 18.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 13.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282,399 shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,481 shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,268,861 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321,868 shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCOI by 96.00% over the last quarter.

Cogent Communications Holdings Declares $0.90 Dividend

Cogent Communications Holdings said on August 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share ($3.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2022 received the payment on August 31, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.88 per share.

At the most recent share price of $68.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 5.32%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 7.49, indicating it is retaining a high percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cogent Communications Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cogent (NASDAQ: CCOI) is a facilities-based provider of low cost, high speed Internet access and private network services to bandwidth intensive businesses. Cogent's facilities-based, all-optical IP network provides services in over 209 markets across 47 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.