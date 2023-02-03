BlackRock Increases Position in Cogent Biosciences (COGT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.95MM shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 3.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 50.04% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cogent Biosciences is $22.59. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of $15.50.

The projected annual revenue for Cogent Biosciences is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogent Biosciences. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:COGT is 0.3478%, a decrease of 4.8081%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.55% to 79,193K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Commodore Capital holds 4,319,940 shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,944,708 shares, representing a decrease of 14.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 9.91% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 4,038,117 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,013,453 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,481,042 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,207,441 shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088,972 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COGT by 59.15% over the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences Background Information

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, PLX9486, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. Cogent Biosciences is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

