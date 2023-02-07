BlackRock Increases Position in Coca Cola (KO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 310.96MM shares of Coca Cola Co. (KO). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 279.74MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.14% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coca Cola is $69.28. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.14% from its latest reported closing price of $60.17.

The projected annual revenue for Coca Cola is $45,230MM, an increase of 6.82%. The projected annual EPS is $2.61, an increase of 13.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4024 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coca Cola. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.60%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KO is 0.6824%, a decrease of 5.4301%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 3,275,248K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 400,000,000 shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116,157,609 shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,875,509 shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 6.14% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 88,230,534 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,356,327 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 79,157,525 shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,904,602 shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 75,446,211 shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,395,272 shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KO by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Coca Cola Declares $0.44 Dividend

Coca Cola said on October 20, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $60.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 2.67%, and the highest has been 4.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.85 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Coca-Cola Background Information

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. The company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other sparkling soft drinks. The Company's hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. The Company's nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. The Company's constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. The Company seeks to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide.

