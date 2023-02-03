BlackRock Increases Position in COASTAL FINANCIAL (CCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (CCB). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 0.64MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.74% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.16% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $62.98. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from its latest reported closing price of $46.60.

The projected annual revenue for COASTAL FINANCIAL is $421MM, an increase of 93.80%. The projected annual EPS is $4.21, an increase of 34.10%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in COASTAL FINANCIAL. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCB is 0.2145%, a decrease of 0.6991%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 8,781K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Endeavour Capital Advisors holds 730,525 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 646,026 shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670,411 shares, representing a decrease of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 0.80% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 609,085 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 424,391 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397,491 shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCB by 18.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 303,462 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Coastal Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coastal Financial Corporation (the 'Company'), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company with Coastal Community Bank (the 'Bank'), a full-service commercial bank, as its sole wholly-owned banking subsidiary. The Bank operates through its 15 branches in Snohomish, Island, and King Counties, the Internet and its mobile banking application.

