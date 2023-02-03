BlackRock Increases Position in City Office REIT (CIO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.30MM shares of City Office REIT Inc (CIO). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.22MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.69% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for City Office REIT is $11.53. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.69% from its latest reported closing price of $10.05.

The projected annual revenue for City Office REIT is $182MM, an increase of 3.72%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.22.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in City Office REIT. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 7.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CIO is 0.0742%, a decrease of 15.5767%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 35,505K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,976,948 shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993,611 shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,927,271 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059,698 shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,872,241 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915,741 shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,845,479 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,871,553 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 20.61% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 1,727,974 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,752,074 shares, representing a decrease of 1.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIO by 22.55% over the last quarter.

City Office REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located in leading 18-hour cities in the Southern and Western United States. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.5 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.