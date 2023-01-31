BlackRock Increases Position in Cintas (CTAS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.66MM shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.16MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.79% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cintas is $504.90. The forecasts range from a low of $405.01 to a high of $556.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.79% from its latest reported closing price of $436.04.

The projected annual revenue for Cintas is $8,806MM, an increase of 5.13%. The projected annual EPS is $12.83, an increase of 2.45%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1794 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cintas. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.87%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTAS is 0.3138%, an increase of 1.0906%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 71,577K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,562,109 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561,009 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.38% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,983,631 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,002,303 shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,949,896 shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,925,349 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,778,269 shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755,924 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 1,498,338 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478,044 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTAS by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Cintas Background Information

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing a wide range of products and services that enhance customers' image and help keep their facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With products and services including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

