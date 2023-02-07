BlackRock Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.03MM shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 11.14MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cincinnati Financial is $111.18. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $115.28.

The projected annual revenue for Cincinnati Financial is $8,781MM, an increase of 33.92%. The projected annual EPS is $5.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1241 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cincinnati Financial. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.05%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CINF is 0.1661%, a decrease of 7.3550%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 114,365K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,545,232 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,446,680 shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 20.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,504,949 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489,279 shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 21.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,608,722 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300,092 shares, representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 14.87% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,485,180 shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506,930 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 21.78% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,330,686 shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,751,608 shares, representing an increase of 47.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CINF by 50.32% over the last quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of its other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance.

