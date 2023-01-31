BlackRock Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $1,810.08. The forecasts range from a low of $1,464.50 to a high of $2,100.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of $1,609.86.

The projected annual revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill is $9,977MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual EPS is $43.49, an increase of 50.34%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1878 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 4.80%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CMG is 0.4803%, an increase of 10.2844%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.19% to 32,771K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,097,340 shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706,814 shares, representing a decrease of 29.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 1,105,208 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,079,344 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 898,292 shares, representing an increase of 16.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 1,078,572 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186,338 shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 871,951 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 975,943 shares, representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMG by 8.54% over the last quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Background Information

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,700 restaurants as of September 30, 2020, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 94,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Coloradoin 1993.

