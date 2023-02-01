BlackRock Increases Position in Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.95MM shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc (KDNY). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.99MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.10% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chinook Therapeutics is $37.17. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.10% from its latest reported closing price of $25.27.

The projected annual revenue for Chinook Therapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 99.08%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chinook Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 6.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KDNY is 0.2537%, a decrease of 16.8950%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.77% to 59,818K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Samsara BioCapital holds 5,161,888 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 4,265,559 shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595,026 shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,000,000 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430,110 shares, representing a decrease of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KDNY by 31.51% over the last quarter.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 2,551,703 shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,534,102 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Chinook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook's product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook's lead program is atrasentan, an investigational phase 3 endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, an investigational oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways.

