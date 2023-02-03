BlackRock Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.11MM shares of Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 7, 2022 they reported 5.71MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.72% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chesapeake Energy is $145.93. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 70.72% from its latest reported closing price of $85.48.

The projected annual revenue for Chesapeake Energy is $8,906MM, a decrease of 34.48%. The projected annual EPS is $21.27, a decrease of 8.47%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1000 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chesapeake Energy. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CHK is 0.6501%, an increase of 1.9490%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.53% to 155,687K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 12,665,899 shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,120,663 shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,492,199 shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 9,800,000 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501,153 shares, representing a decrease of 7.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial holds 6,065,534 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,205,057 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 21.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,271,380 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115,529 shares, representing an increase of 21.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHK by 57.37% over the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Declares $0.55 Dividend

Chesapeake Energy said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

At the current share price of $85.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.57%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.11%, the lowest has been 1.84%, and the highest has been 11.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.34 (n=79).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Chesapeake Energy Background Information

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

