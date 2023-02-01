BlackRock Increases Position in Chase (CCF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.51MM shares of Chase Corporation (CCF). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.49% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chase. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CCF is 0.1740%, an increase of 19.2225%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 8,012K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 819,286 shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 798,831 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 546,348 shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 544,472 shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCF by 4.46% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 490,483 shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 496,379 shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCF by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 461,900 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462,300 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCF by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 313,200 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363,300 shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCF by 10.65% over the last quarter.

Chase Declares $1.00 Dividend

Chase said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Shareholders of record as of November 29, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $94.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.84%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Chase Background Information

Chase Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company that was founded in 1946, is a leading manufacturer of protective materials for high-reliability applications throughout the world.

