BlackRock Increases Position in Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.22MM shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 3.10MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.93% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celldex Therapeutics is $65.62. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 48.93% from its latest reported closing price of $44.06.

The projected annual revenue for Celldex Therapeutics is $1MM, an increase of 32.47%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celldex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CLDX is 0.1968%, a decrease of 10.5253%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 54,675K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Rtw Investments holds 3,084,215 shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,080,733 shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840,383 shares, representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 83.37% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,276,533 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,339,379 shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 2,075,000 shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,985,151 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070,288 shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLDX by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly effect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer.

