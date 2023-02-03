BlackRock Increases Position in CDW (CDW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.69MM shares of CDW Corp (CDW). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.52MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.78% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CDW is $211.74. The forecasts range from a low of $175.74 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 4.78% from its latest reported closing price of $202.08.

The projected annual revenue for CDW is $25,933MM, an increase of 8.75%. The projected annual EPS is $10.52, an increase of 36.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1550 funds or institutions reporting positions in CDW. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDW is 0.3956%, an increase of 9.1685%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.83% to 145,903K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 7,091,511 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,265,848 shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,227,309 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,233,787 shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,913,216 shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,359,689 shares, representing an increase of 11.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 18.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,032,716 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,980,161 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 3,809,892 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813,372 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDW by 5.64% over the last quarter.

CDW Declares $0.59 Dividend

CDW said on November 2, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $202.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.14%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.55%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CDW Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CDW Corporation is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs approximately 10,000 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated Net sales over $18 billion.

