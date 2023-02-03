BlackRock Increases Position in Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.12MM shares of Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.80MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.22% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Castle Biosciences is $50.49. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 77.22% from its latest reported closing price of $28.49.

The projected annual revenue for Castle Biosciences is $170MM, an increase of 37.40%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Castle Biosciences. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CSTL is 0.3361%, an increase of 4.9055%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.77% to 24,799K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,344,747 shares representing 12.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,705,518 shares, representing a decrease of 10.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 17.88% over the last quarter.

WAMCX - Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,218,695 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278,956 shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 21.96% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 962,341 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 902,089 shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 941,871 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 941,059 shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 23.03% over the last quarter.

WAAEX - Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 849,160 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004,634 shares, representing a decrease of 18.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTL by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Castle Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Castle Biosciences is a commercial-stage dermatologic cancer company focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable genomic information to make more accurate treatment decisions. The Company currently offers tests for patients with cutaneous melanoma (DecisionDx®-Melanoma, DecisionDx®-CMSeq), cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (DecisionDx®-SCC), suspicious pigmented lesions (DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma) and uveal melanoma (DecisionDx®-UM, DecisionDx®-PRAME and DecisionDx®-UMSeq).Castle also has active research and development programs for tests in other dermatologic diseases with high clinical need. Castle Biosciences is based in Friendswood, Texas (Houston), and has laboratory operations in Phoenix, Arizona.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.