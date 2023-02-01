BlackRock Increases Position in Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.31MM shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is $93.84. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of $80.12.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is $1,175MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual EPS is $1.33, an increase of 27.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.71%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CWST is 0.4443%, an increase of 8.4613%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 65,589K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,034,976 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,036,706 shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,836,447 shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876,247 shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 4.52% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,493,615 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,092,536 shares, representing an increase of 16.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,458,074 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693,269 shares, representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 1.11% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,311,885 shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373,950 shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

