BlackRock Increases Position in Carnival (CUK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.08MM shares of Carnival Plc (CUK). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2020 they reported 6.79MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.79% and an increase in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.36% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is $9.28. The forecasts range from a low of $5.89 to a high of $11.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.36% from its latest reported closing price of $10.84.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is $21,798MM, an increase of 79.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.63.

Fund Sentiment

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CUK is 0.1054%, a decrease of 75.8223%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.83% to 38,016K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristeia Capital holds 11,247,602 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,002,403 shares, representing an increase of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,543,498 shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540,495 shares, representing an increase of 39.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,461,601 shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078,373 shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 4.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 2,398,126 shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137,169 shares, representing an increase of 52.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 73.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,094,853 shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031,869 shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUK by 12.72% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is a British-American cruise operator with a combined fleet of over 100 vessels across 10 cruise line brands.

