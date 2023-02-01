BlackRock Increases Position in CarMax (KMX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.45MM shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.20MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.75% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CarMax is $62.88. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.75% from its latest reported closing price of $70.45.

The projected annual revenue for CarMax is $32,496MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual EPS is $4.04, an increase of 12.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1251 funds or institutions reporting positions in CarMax. This is a decrease of 61 owner(s) or 4.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KMX is 0.3026%, a decrease of 17.4998%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 210,466K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,555,224 shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,389,224 shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 58.96% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,996,514 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102,495 shares, representing an increase of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Akre Capital Management holds 7,353,022 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,348,192 shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 19.54% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 6,672,424 shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,640,009 shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb holds 6,468,603 shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,708,006 shares, representing a decrease of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMX by 19.79% over the last quarter.

Carmax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CarMax, the nation's largest retailer of used cars, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. CarMax also provides a variety of vehicle delivery methods, including home delivery, contactless curbside pickup and appointments in its stores. During the fiscal year ending February 29, 2020, CarMax sold more than 830,000 used cars and more than 465,000 wholesale vehicles at its in-store auctions. CarMax has 220 stores, over 25,000 Associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 16 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®.

