BlackRock Increases Position in CareDx (CDNA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of CareDx Inc (CDNA). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 3.85MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.34% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CareDx is $28.90. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 64.11% from its latest reported closing price of $17.61.

The projected annual revenue for CareDx is $355MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.15.

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareDx. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDNA is 0.1507%, a decrease of 17.0760%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 73,575K shares.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,188,182 shares representing 11.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787,120 shares, representing an increase of 6.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 10.88% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 6,144,149 shares representing 11.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,390,146 shares, representing an increase of 28.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 38.12% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 3,201,438 shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,177,374 shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 20.07% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 3,088,505 shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887,109 shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,601,446 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537,524 shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDNA by 17.53% over the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

