BlackRock Increases Position in Cardlytics (CDLX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.72MM shares of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.39MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.78% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.45% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardlytics is $9.18. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.45% from its latest reported closing price of $7.75.

The projected annual revenue for Cardlytics is $329MM, an increase of 7.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.64.

Fund Sentiment

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardlytics. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 9.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDLX is 0.2030%, a decrease of 34.8826%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 36,312K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

CAS Investment Partners holds 5,416,116 shares representing 16.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,112,586 shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,531,001 shares, representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 62.80% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,900,000 shares representing 5.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684,741 shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 48.01% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,436,220 shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098,968 shares, representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDLX by 18.79% over the last quarter.

Alua Capital Management holds 1,338,359 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cardlytics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardlytics is a digital advertising platform. Cardlytics partners with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, Cardlytics has a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. Cardlytics uses these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam.

