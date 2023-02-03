BlackRock Increases Position in Burlington Stores (BURL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 10, 2021 they reported 3.28MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.17% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is $224.19. The forecasts range from a low of $178.77 to a high of $295.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of $230.81.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is $8,719MM, an increase of 1.92%. The projected annual EPS is $4.05, an increase of 60.66%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BURL is 0.2211%, an increase of 1.7204%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 91,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,271,831 shares representing 12.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,712,590 shares, representing a decrease of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 59.58% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,439,138 shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,438,176 shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608,775 shares, representing an increase of 33.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 30.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,646,357 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547,870 shares, representing an increase of 66.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 164.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,494,837 shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,275,826 shares, representing an increase of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.