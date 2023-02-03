BlackRock Increases Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.88MM shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (BBW). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2018 they reported 0.26MM shares and 1.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 233.86% and an increase in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.89% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Build-A-Bear Workshop is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 37.89% from its latest reported closing price of $24.41.

The projected annual revenue for Build-A-Bear Workshop is $465MM, an increase of 2.69%. The projected annual EPS is $2.91, a decrease of 13.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Build-A-Bear Workshop. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBW is 0.1634%, a decrease of 9.5469%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.49% to 12,009K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cannell Capital holds 1,667,034 shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,195,869 shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001,880 shares, representing an increase of 16.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 485,418 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 464,488 shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 431,680 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258,788 shares, representing an increase of 40.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBW by 29.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 398,931 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Build A Bear Workshop Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

