BlackRock Increases Position in Broadcom (AVGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.34MM shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 28.43MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.21% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.94% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Broadcom is $662.65. The forecasts range from a low of $545.40 to a high of $813.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.94% from its latest reported closing price of $602.75.

The projected annual revenue for Broadcom is $35,900MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual EPS is $41.57, an increase of 51.50%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Broadcom. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVGO is 0.7299%, an increase of 2.0222%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.89% to 422,146K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 31,618,866 shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614,437 shares, representing an increase of 98.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1,506.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,750,189 shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404,794 shares, representing an increase of 98.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 2,228.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,206,427 shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139,393 shares, representing an increase of 99.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 4,640.10% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 14,580,414 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325,944 shares, representing an increase of 97.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 1,189.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,447,764 shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,421,500 shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVGO by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Broadcom Declares $4.60 Dividend

Broadcom said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $4.60 per share ($18.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 19, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $4.10 per share.

At the current share price of $602.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.42%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 6.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Broadcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Broadcom Inc., a Delaware corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Broadcom Inc solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise, mainframe and cyber security software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.