BlackRock Increases Position in BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.83MM shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 9.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.02% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.15% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BridgeBio Pharma is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 138.15% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28.

The projected annual revenue for BridgeBio Pharma is $37MM, a decrease of 58.63%. The projected annual EPS is $-3.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in BridgeBio Pharma. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 5.19%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BBIO is 0.2121%, an increase of 10.8325%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 149,013K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. holds 31,060,971 shares representing 20.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 26,620,991 shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aisling Capital Management holds 6,068,125 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,362,014 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 5,317,970 shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,556,728 shares, representing a decrease of 60.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBIO by 31.89% over the last quarter.

BridgeBio Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio's pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development.

