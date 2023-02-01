BlackRock Increases Position in Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.89MM shares of Blackstone Group L.P. (The) (BX). This represents 5.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 36.49MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.54% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blackstone Group L.P. is $97.44. The forecasts range from a low of $68.18 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 1.54% from its latest reported closing price of $95.96.

The projected annual revenue for Blackstone Group L.P. is $13,032MM, an increase of 62.58%. The projected annual EPS is $5.40, an increase of 128.69%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone Group L.P.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.14%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BX is 0.5882%, a decrease of 3.7273%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.65% to 521,506K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,933,636 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,637,812 shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,824,358 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,805,524 shares, representing an increase of 23.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 27.39% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,991,218 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,328,756 shares, representing an increase of 10.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 13,898,745 shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,778,860 shares, representing an increase of 22.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 26.86% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 13,115,025 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,729,939 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. It seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for its investors, the companies it invests in, and the communities in which it works. It does this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. its $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

