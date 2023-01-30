BlackRock Increases Position in BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.24MM shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (BNGO). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 18.66MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.54% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.41% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioNano Genomics is $6.83. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 269.41% from its latest reported closing price of $1.85.

The projected annual revenue for BioNano Genomics is $48MM, an increase of 86.78%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.43.

Fund Sentiment

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNano Genomics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BNGO is 0.0440%, an increase of 25.5227%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 81,036K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,898,523 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,817,496 shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 39.50% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,261,387 shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,574,369 shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 36.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,260,982 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,152,254 shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 40.20% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,065,228 shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,963,654 shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 38.32% over the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 3,016,844 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,929,404 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BNGO by 41.89% over the last quarter.

Bionano Genomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano's Saphyr system is a research use only platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools. Bionano provides genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

