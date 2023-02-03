BlackRock Increases Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.37MM shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 (BIGC). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.56MM shares and 4.97% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.52% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is $14.49. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 12.52% from its latest reported closing price of $12.88.

The projected annual revenue for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1 is $332MM, an increase of 22.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.52.

Fund Sentiment

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. Series 1. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.89%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BIGC is 0.1418%, a decrease of 8.3155%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 63,748K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Darsana Capital Partners holds 5,503,085 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 27.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 31.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,015,401 shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713,910 shares, representing an increase of 45.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 51.55% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 3,891,553 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,323,103 shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 13.14% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 3,126,213 shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831,673 shares, representing an increase of 41.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 77.05% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 2,656,600 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775,000 shares, representing an increase of 33.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIGC by 17.96% over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates as a software company. The Company offers SaaS platform for cross-channel commerce and cloud-based e-commerce solution that scales with business growth. BigCommerce Holdings serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

