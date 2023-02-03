BlackRock Increases Position in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 104.57MM shares of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (BRK.B). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 101.11MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.05% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hathaway is $349.43. The forecasts range from a low of $330.14 to a high of $376.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.05% from its latest reported closing price of $311.86.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hathaway is $343,718MM, an increase of 16.23%. The projected annual EPS is $22,845.28.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hathaway. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 0.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BRK.B is 1.4784%, an increase of 6.3212%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 894,963K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 50,175,969 shares representing 3,424.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,323,623 shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,913,513 shares representing 2,792.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,045,501 shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 30,894,282 shares representing 2,108.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,883,157 shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 29,689,845 shares representing 2,026.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,689,845 shares, representing a decrease of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 56.45% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 19,570,994 shares representing 1,335.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,404,230 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRK.B by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

