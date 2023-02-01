BlackRock Increases Position in Berkeley Lights (BLI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.64MM shares of Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.54MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 386.28% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkeley Lights is $10.46. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 386.28% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Berkeley Lights is $101MM, an increase of 20.24%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.94.

Fund Sentiment

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkeley Lights. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 9.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BLI is 0.0495%, a decrease of 36.0544%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 49,380K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,181,173 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,202,247 shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLI by 38.51% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,866,466 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112,910 shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLI by 46.31% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,762,114 shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,468,825 shares, representing a decrease of 97.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLI by 41.16% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 2,325,567 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,175,776 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,507,141 shares, representing a decrease of 15.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLI by 46.21% over the last quarter.

Berkeley Lights Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company provides technology solutions for single cell manipulation for biopharma, diagnostics, and life science research. Berkeley Lights serves customers worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.