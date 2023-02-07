BlackRock Increases Position in Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.78MM shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 21.35MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.40% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.46% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Becton Dickinson and is $276.34. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 10.46% from its latest reported closing price of $250.16.

The projected annual revenue for Becton Dickinson and is $18,961MM, an increase of 1.19%. The projected annual EPS is $12.06, an increase of 125.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Becton Dickinson and. This is a decrease of 0 owner(s) or 0.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BDX is 0.4526%, a decrease of 3.7898%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.80% to 287,234K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,842,789 shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,814,411 shares, representing a decrease of 28.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,925,275 shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001,602 shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 5.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,507,482 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,394,086 shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 4.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,464,944 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,309,956 shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BDX by 4.24% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,397,611 shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Becton Dickinson and Declares $0.91 Dividend

Becton Dickinson and said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.91 per share ($3.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.91 per share.

At the current share price of $250.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 1.11%, and the highest has been 1.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.48 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Becton, Dickinson And Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 65,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

