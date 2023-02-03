BlackRock Increases Position in Bay Commercial Bank (BCML)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.70MM shares of Bay Commercial Bank (Walnut Creek CA) (BCML). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.11MM shares and 1.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 560.52% and an increase in total ownership of 4.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.37% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bay Commercial Bank is $24.31. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.37% from its latest reported closing price of $20.89.

The projected annual revenue for Bay Commercial Bank is $107MM, an increase of 5.94%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, an increase of 25.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bay Commercial Bank. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BCML is 0.0565%, a decrease of 13.0630%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.79% to 9,319K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 743,785 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754,313 shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 87.67% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 694,757 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714,920 shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 17.11% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 667,581 shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 646,881 shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 417,710 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401,397 shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Basswood Capital Management, L.l.c. holds 413,358 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431,007 shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCML by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Bay Commercial Bank Declares $0.05 Dividend

Bay Commercial Bank said on November 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $20.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=42).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

BayCom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

