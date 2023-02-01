BlackRock Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.72MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 5.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.67MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.73% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for BankFinancial is $11.48. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 13.73% from its latest reported closing price of $10.09.

The projected annual revenue for BankFinancial is $59MM, an increase of 7.12%. The projected annual EPS is $1.16, an increase of 44.71%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankFinancial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFIN is 0.1078%, an increase of 10.6126%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.67% to 7,439K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

M3F holds 1,260,537 shares representing 9.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146,487 shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 770,206 shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814,305 shares, representing a decrease of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 13.87% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 645,000 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 500,948 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 437,692 shares, representing an increase of 12.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFIN by 3.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308,169 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BankFinancial Declares $0.10 Dividend

BankFinancial said on October 28, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022 received the payment on November 25, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $10.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.60%, the lowest has been 1.88%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.99 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Bankfinancial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, NA, a national bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through 19 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan and deposit customers on a regional or national basis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.