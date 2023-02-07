BlackRock Increases Position in Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 64.56MM shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 55.44MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.45% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of New York Mellon is $55.49. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of $50.54.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of New York Mellon is $17,799MM, an increase of 8.94%. The projected annual EPS is $4.84, an increase of 66.24%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1898 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of New York Mellon. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BK is 0.3527%, an increase of 5.6752%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 800,264K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 62,210,878 shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,357,453 shares, representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 19.52% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 58,081,712 shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,774,502 shares, representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 0.10% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 36,999,624 shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,927,624 shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 21,919,873 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,915,465 shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 3.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,673,776 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,403,754 shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BK by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon Declares $0.37 Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon said on January 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 20, 2023 received the payment on February 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $50.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.93%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bank Of New York Mellon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2020, BNY Mellon had $38.6 trillionin assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.0 trillionin assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation.

