BlackRock Increases Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.55MM shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NTB). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 2.45MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.63% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $40.39. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.63% from its latest reported closing price of $33.21.

The projected annual revenue for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is $611MM, an increase of 15.87%. The projected annual EPS is $4.95, an increase of 27.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 370 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.37%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTB is 0.4149%, an increase of 21.7341%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 48,226K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 3,427,026 shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528,707 shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 12.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,625,271 shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508,648 shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 2,536,630 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,550,508 shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Rovida Advisors holds 1,793,437 shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 1,771,850 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747,450 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTB by 13.96% over the last quarter.

Bank of N T Butterfield & Son Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey, where its principal banking operations are located, and The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom, where Butterfield offers specialized financial services. Banking services comprise deposit, cash management and lending solutions for individual, business and institutional clients. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, asset management and custody. In Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In The Bahamas, Singapore and Switzerland, Butterfield offers select wealth management services. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. In Jersey, Butterfield offers select banking and wealth management services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

