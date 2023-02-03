BlackRock Increases Position in Bank First National (BFC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of Bank First National Corporation (BFC). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.53% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.53% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank First National is $93.33. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.53% from its latest reported closing price of $81.49.

The projected annual revenue for Bank First National is $162MM, an increase of 32.87%. The projected annual EPS is $7.13, an increase of 26.87%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 187 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First National. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BFC is 0.0273%, an increase of 0.0803%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.13% to 2,313K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Associated Banc- holds 299,076 shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403,053 shares, representing a decrease of 34.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 57.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,366 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189,999 shares, representing an increase of 32.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 55.73% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 147,376 shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 155,462 shares, representing a decrease of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 109,884 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108,925 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFC by 5.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 106,090 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank First National Declares $0.25 Dividend

Bank First National said on January 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 will receive the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $81.49 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 1.02%, and the highest has been 1.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=173).

The current dividend yield is 0.10 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bank First Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin with total assets of approximately $2.6 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally- chartered community bank that operates 23 branches in Wisconsin. The bank's history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.

