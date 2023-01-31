BlackRock Increases Position in AxoGen (AXGN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.16MM shares of AxoGen Inc (AXGN). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.01MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.99% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.96% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for AxoGen is $17.51. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 79.96% from its latest reported closing price of $9.73.

The projected annual revenue for AxoGen is $162MM, an increase of 21.17%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in AxoGen. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AXGN is 0.1603%, an increase of 32.4306%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 36,525K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,842,266 shares representing 11.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,686,688 shares, representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 32.84% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,911,824 shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025,119 shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,164,722 shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085,881 shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 42.99% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,842,267 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747,730 shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 59.26% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,471,843 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,577,807 shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXGN by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Axogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axogen (AXGN) is the leading company focused specifically on the science, development, and commercialization of technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. Axogen employees are passionate about helping to restore peripheral nerve function and quality of life to patients with physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves by providing innovative, clinically proven, and economically effective repair solutions for surgeons and health care providers. Peripheral nerves provide the pathways for both motor and sensory signals throughout the body. Every day, people suffer traumatic injuries or undergo surgical procedures that impact the function of their peripheral nerves. Physical damage to a peripheral nerve, or the inability to properly reconnect peripheral nerves, can result in the loss of muscle or organ function, the loss of sensory feeling, or the initiation of pain.

