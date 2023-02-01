BlackRock Increases Position in Aviva (AV.)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 265.38MM shares of Aviva PLC (AV.). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2013 they reported 144.06MM shares and 4.89% of the company, an increase in shares of 84.22% and an increase in total ownership of 4.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aviva. This is a decrease of 248 owner(s) or 96.88%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GB:AV. is 0.2355%, a decrease of 6.3598%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.82% to 834K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

PAEAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Growth Fund shares holds 295,389 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PABAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Balanced Fund shares holds 179,786 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FYLD - Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF holds 144,606 shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,614 shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AV. by 11.11% over the last quarter.

GVAL - Cambria Global Value ETF holds 134,692 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,992 shares, representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AV. by 2.99% over the last quarter.

PACAX - Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund shares holds 54,076 shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,895 shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AV. by 7.33% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.