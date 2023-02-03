BlackRock Increases Position in AutoZone (AZO)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.54MM shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.51MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for AutoZone is $2,678.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1,868.50 to a high of $2,992.50. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of $2,443.55.

The projected annual revenue for AutoZone is $17,392MM, an increase of 4.97%. The projected annual EPS is $127.12, an increase of 3.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1973 funds or institutions reporting positions in AutoZone. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AZO is 0.5135%, an increase of 3.5643%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 19,914K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,156,010 shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262,333 shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 639,871 shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677,540 shares, representing a decrease of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 627,135 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673,587 shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 2.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 581,122 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 584,410 shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 3.31% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 519,275 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523,981 shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZO by 22.62% over the last quarter.

Autozone Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

