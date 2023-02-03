BlackRock Increases Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.55MM shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 8, 2022 they reported 1.71MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 49.01% and an increase in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.37% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust is $11.73. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 63.37% from its latest reported closing price of $7.18.

The projected annual revenue for Ashford Hospitality Trust is $1,337MM, an increase of 14.12%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.74.

Fund Sentiment

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AHT is 0.0622%, a decrease of 13.1915%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 16,756K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Varde Management holds 2,176,453 shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434,064 shares, representing a decrease of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 937,445 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059,345 shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 5.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 793,879 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 769,468 shares, representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 27.25% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 772,059 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,489 shares, representing an increase of 77.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 213.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 617,603 shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603,593 shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHT by 20.65% over the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Declares $0.06 Dividend

Ashford Hospitality Trust said on December 5, 2019 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2019 received the payment on January 15, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $7.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.61%, the lowest has been 5.81%, and the highest has been 12.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.37 (n=99).

The current dividend yield is 3.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Background Information

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels. Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching 'Ashford.'

