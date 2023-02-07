BlackRock Increases Position in ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY (ARVN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.36MM shares of ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY, LLC (ARVN). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 3.51MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 127.48% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY is $80.53. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $158.55. The average price target represents an increase of 127.48% from its latest reported closing price of $35.40.

The projected annual revenue for ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY is $120MM, an increase of 7.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.20.

Fund Sentiment

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARVINAS HOLDING COMPANY. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARVN is 0.2779%, a decrease of 2.1252%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 53,853K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 4,343,500 shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,355,623 shares, representing an increase of 22.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 17.38% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,123,300 shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,190,762 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124,276 shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,179,768 shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267,570 shares, representing a decrease of 49.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 59.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,092,010 shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,160,597 shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 5.50% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

