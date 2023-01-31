BlackRock Increases Position in Arrow Financial (AROW)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.20MM shares of Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.12MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.73% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.93% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrow Financial is $34.68. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 5.93% from its latest reported closing price of $32.74.

The projected annual revenue for Arrow Financial is $165MM, an increase of 14.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.47, an increase of 17.35%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrow Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AROW is 0.0455%, a decrease of 19.1866%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.89% to 7,909K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Arrow Financial holds 1,576,398 shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525,947 shares, representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 53.09% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 414,888 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 402,964 shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 11.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387,573 shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 370,788 shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 1.28% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 313,782 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 321,157 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 292,882 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316,415 shares, representing a decrease of 8.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AROW by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Arrow Financial Background Information

Arrow Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company. Other subsidiaries include North Country Investment Advisers, Inc., and Upstate Agency, LLC, specializing in property and casualty insurance and group health and employee benefits.

