BlackRock Increases Position in Array Technologies (ARRY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.13MM shares of Array Technologies Inc (ARRY). This represents 10.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 15.61MM shares and 10.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Array Technologies is $27.41. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of $22.62.

The projected annual revenue for Array Technologies is $1,961MM, an increase of 34.74%. The projected annual EPS is $1.00.

Fund Sentiment

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Array Technologies. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARRY is 0.2574%, an increase of 12.3172%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.74% to 166,356K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 8,103,213 shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,871,555 shares, representing an increase of 15.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 42.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,229,674 shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,715,557 shares, representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 74.36% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 5,312,198 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345,141 shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 52.42% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 5,103,927 shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372,753 shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 34.14% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,044,766 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,000,000 shares, representing a decrease of 78.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARRY by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Array Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.