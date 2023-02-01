BlackRock Increases Position in argenx SE ADS (ARGX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.45MM shares of argenx SE ADS (ARGX). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 3.00MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.96% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.03% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for argenx SE ADS is $474.12. The forecasts range from a low of $349.43 to a high of $567.61. The average price target represents an increase of 24.03% from its latest reported closing price of $382.25.

The projected annual revenue for argenx SE ADS is $808MM, an increase of 182.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-10.01.

Fund Sentiment

There are 527 funds or institutions reporting positions in argenx SE ADS. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARGX is 0.6643%, a decrease of 12.7495%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 38,320K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,238,689 shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,377,316 shares, representing a decrease of 50.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,828,698 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,037,915 shares, representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 9.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,018,218 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

Jennison Associates holds 1,549,065 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545,227 shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARGX by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,265,555 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Argen X SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer.

