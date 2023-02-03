BlackRock Increases Position in Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.54MM shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 0.50MM shares and 1.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 614.34% and an increase in total ownership of 7.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ardmore Shipping is $17.08. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $14.49.

The projected annual revenue for Ardmore Shipping is $249MM, a decrease of 31.90%. The projected annual EPS is $1.86, a decrease of 9.41%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardmore Shipping. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 21.74%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ASC is 0.0952%, an increase of 9.0370%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.88% to 29,518K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 2,393,165 shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547,701 shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 39.43% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,884,330 shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287,398 shares, representing a decrease of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 23.82% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,533,813 shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 853,129 shares, representing an increase of 44.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 124.50% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,183,293 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358,004 shares, representing a decrease of 14.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 25.37% over the last quarter.

RBF Capital holds 941,880 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardmore Shipping Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product and chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

