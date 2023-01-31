BlackRock Increases Position in Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.88MM shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.76MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.12% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.58% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcturus Therapeutics is $42.89. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 111.58% from its latest reported closing price of $20.27.

The projected annual revenue for Arcturus Therapeutics is $100MM, an increase of 93.31%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.48.

Fund Sentiment

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcturus Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.36%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARCT is 0.1022%, an increase of 2.1538%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 24,965K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,567,497 shares representing 13.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,561,097 shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 42.59% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,088,857 shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268,443 shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 9.51% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,019,561 shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255,821 shares, representing a decrease of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 15.61% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 2,012,429 shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181,703 shares, representing a decrease of 8.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCT by 31.24% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 1,971,300 shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR™ mRNA Technology and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus' diverse pipeline of RNA therapeutic and vaccine candidates includes mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Influenza, and other programs to potentially treat Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC) Deficiency, and Cystic Fibrosis along with partnered programs including Glycogen Storage Disease Type 3, Hepatitis B Virus, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Arcturus' versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus' technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (209 patents and patent applications, issued in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China and other countries). Arcturus' commitment to the development of novel RNA therapeutics has led to collaborations with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CureVac AG, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Duke-NUS Medical School, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.