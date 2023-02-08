BlackRock Increases Position in Aptiv (APTV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.81MM shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 5, 2021 they reported 22.70MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.84% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is $120.36. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $166.95. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from its latest reported closing price of $115.91.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is $19,708MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual EPS is $4.92, an increase of 150.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APTV is 0.3302%, a decrease of 3.3439%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 298,670K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,695,736 shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,071,214 shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 10.52% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,609,715 shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,367,986 shares, representing an increase of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 4.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,091,333 shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,979,426 shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,597,829 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,141,576 shares, representing an increase of 19.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 17.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,247,139 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,236,850 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APTV by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Aptiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.