BlackRock Increases Position in Apple (AAPL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,029.18MM shares of Apple Inc (AAPL). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1,019.81MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.07% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apple is $176.12. The forecasts range from a low of $123.22 to a high of $224.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.07% from its latest reported closing price of $151.73.

The projected annual revenue for Apple is $413,641MM, an increase of 6.74%. The projected annual EPS is $6.36, an increase of 7.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 6238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apple. This is an increase of 99 owner(s) or 1.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AAPL is 3.6817%, a decrease of 4.0782%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 10,118,729K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 894,802,319 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455,109,365 shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452,796,750 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 5.91% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342,453,760 shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340,333,473 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 279,758,518 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278,256,192 shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 224,863,541 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,910,783 shares, representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAPL by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Apple Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple's software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak's Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.