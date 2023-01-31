BlackRock Increases Position in AppFolio (APPF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.46MM shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.25MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.10% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AppFolio is $117.10. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $137.55. The average price target represents an increase of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $113.41.

The projected annual revenue for AppFolio is $579MM, an increase of 22.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.25.

Fund Sentiment

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in AppFolio. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:APPF is 0.3669%, an increase of 17.7400%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 18,890K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 3,155,516 shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,170,021 shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Ashe Capital Management holds 1,975,577 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,724,406 shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731,343 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 21.20% over the last quarter.

Echo Street Capital Management holds 1,317,426 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095,413 shares, representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 748,609 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846,716 shares, representing a decrease of 13.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APPF by 59.51% over the last quarter.

Appfolio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. ITs industry-specific, cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today its core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.