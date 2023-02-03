BlackRock Increases Position in Antero Resources (AR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 25.08MM shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 13.03MM shares and 4.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 92.41% and an increase in total ownership of 4.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.46% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is $47.14. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.46% from its latest reported closing price of $28.15.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is $7,975MM, a decrease of 10.31%. The projected annual EPS is $8.10, an increase of 21.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 6.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AR is 0.5980%, a decrease of 8.7505%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.75% to 266,292K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 10,794,947 shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,667,200 shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,202,560 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,254,348 shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 3.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,995,181 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066,586 shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 2.82% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,300,724 shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,134,410 shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners VIII holds 5,000,000 shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,747,952 shares, representing a decrease of 14.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.