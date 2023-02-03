BlackRock Increases Position in Antero Midstream Partners (AM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.88MM shares of Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 30.17MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.87% and an increase in total ownership of 1.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.83% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Midstream Partners is $11.37. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from its latest reported closing price of $10.74.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Midstream Partners is $1,052MM, an increase of 8.95%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80, an increase of 19.59%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Midstream Partners. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AM is 0.2512%, an increase of 8.6936%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 314,975K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 33,650,902 shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,818,111 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 10.49% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 23,394,063 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,994,063 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 18,606,677 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,666,655 shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AM by 51.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,779,104 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,355,339 shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 6.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,269,396 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,131,989 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AM by 7.33% over the last quarter.

Antero Midstream Partners Declares $0.22 Dividend

Antero Midstream Partners said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 24, 2023 will receive the payment on February 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $10.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 15.62%, the lowest has been 4.85%, and the highest has been 86.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 13.32 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.54 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.52%.

Antero Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

