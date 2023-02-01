BlackRock Increases Position in AngloGold Ashanti (AU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.08MM shares of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 26.87MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.47% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is $21.12. The forecasts range from a low of $15.75 to a high of $28.63. The average price target represents an increase of 0.47% from its latest reported closing price of $21.02.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is $4,743MM, an increase of 12.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.74, an increase of 31.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AU is 0.3116%, an increase of 15.8229%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 152,350K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 23,477,432 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,170,534 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 1.87% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 21,470,635 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,165,662 shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 5.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,061,311 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,002,317 shares, representing a decrease of 9.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 10.80% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 6,154,400 shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,786,200 shares, representing a decrease of 10.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Coronation Fund Managers holds 5,918,449 shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,987,276 shares, representing a decrease of 18.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 23.44% over the last quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited is a global gold mining company. It was formed in 2004 by the merger of AngloGold and the Ashanti Goldfields Corporation. It is now a global gold producer with 21 operations on four continents.

